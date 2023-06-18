India has been giving befitting reply to anyone casting evil eye on it: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday asserted that India has been giving a befitting reply to anyone casting an evil eye on the country.

He also maintained that the country has been on a growth trajectory in the last nine years under the BJP-led NDA government.

Speaking at a party rally here, Nadda said the government has worked to strengthen India's security.

''Be it during the Doklam (India-China military) stand off or the surgical strike, India has shown no one can cast an evil eye on us,'' he said.

Nadda said the NDA government's nine years at the Centre have been marked by strong decisions, taking the country forward.

''Before 2014, India was known for corruption, policy paralysis and scams. Now, we are known for a decisive, strong and forward-marching government,'' the senior BJP leader said.

"The Congress only knew politics of appeasement, vote bank, corruption… inciting clashes among our own people," he claimed, taking a swipe at the opposition party.

Nadda also said the country's image has undergone a drastic transformation, especially at the international forum, under the current regime.

''Be it 'seva, sushasan, garib-kalyan' (service, good governance, service to the poor), the Union government has delivered on all fronts,'' the BJP chief said.

He said investment by the Centre in infrastructure development projects has been to the tune of Rs 18 lakh crore between 2014-22, with the amount estimated at Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023 alone.

Roads have bee built, new trains introduced, railway tracks electrified and airports constructed in large numbers across the country in the last nine years at a fast pace, Nadda said.

Refuting opposition allegations on inflation and price rise, he pointed out that India's GDP growth rate stands at 8.7 per cent against USA's 5.9 per cent, Australia's 2.2 per cent and Germany's 2.6 per cent.

Nadda also spoke on the initiatives of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', direct bank transfer to beneficiaries and steps to curb poverty, among others.

"As much as these have been possible due to the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your (Assam) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we are also grateful to the people for your support," he said.

Nadda had flown to Dibrugarh from Arunachal Pradesh earlier in the day and listened to the PM's 'Mann ki Baat' programme there.

He also visited residences of prominent citizens of Jorhat as part of the party's 'Jansampark' programme, and paid obeisance at the Sivadoul in Sivsagar during the day-long trip to the eastern part of the state.

