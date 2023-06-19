'Will try to meet leaders of various parties... including NDA": Jitan Ram Manjhi after HAM withdraws support to Bihar Govt

After Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) withdrew support for Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar, former state Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday said that HAM national president Santosh Suman will visit the national capital and meet many political leaders including leaders of NDA. While addressing the reporters in Patna, Manjhi said," We have handed over the letter to the Governor withdrawing support from Nitish Kumar-led government. Today evening I will go to Delhi on health grounds, along with us the national president of the HAM will also go to Delhi and will try to meet many parties like BSP, Congress, NDA leaders, Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi."

Earlier today Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) President Santosh Suman said that their party will withdraw support to the Bihar government. While addressing the press conference, Santosh Suman said," We are in the midst of party expansion. We will go to Delhi. Our options are open. If NDA approaches us we will talk to them. We will also look for third-front possibilities. We will consult with various NGOs. After 3-4 days we will inform the people of our final decision. We will submit our letter of withdrawal of support to the Bihar government to the Governor. We have sought time from the Governor today evening."

Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM has four MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly. On April 13, Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the ruling chief minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar has all the qualities to become the prime minister and that there was absolutely "no question" about joining the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"There is no question of it (joining NDA). I've taken a vow that I will stay with Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar has all the qualities to become a PM. He is making an honest effort to unite the opposition parties," Jitan Ram Manjh said. On Aug 9, 2022, Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) extended unconditional support to Nitish Kumar and the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan minutes after Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation as the state chief minister. (ANI)

