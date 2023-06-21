Witnessing great human tragedy in Manipur, situation heartbreaking: Sonia Gandhi as she appeals for peace

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday issued an appeal for peace in Manipur and said the unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people of the state has left a deep wound on the nation's conscience.

In a video message shared by the Congress on social media, she expressed her condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones and said she was sad that people were forced to flee the only place they called home and leave behind all that they had built over their lifetime.

''For nearly 50 days, we have witnessed a great human tragedy unfolding in Manipur. The unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in your state and uprooted thousands has left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation,'' she said in her message.

''It is heartbreaking to witness our brothers and sisters who have coexisted peacefully turn against each other,'' she also said.

Gandhi said the history of Manipur stands testament to its ability to embrace people of all ethnicities, religions and backgrounds, and the myriad possibilities of a diverse society.

''It takes tremendous trust and goodwill to nurture the spirit of brotherhood, and a single misstep to fan the flames of hate and divisiveness,'' she noted.

''Today, we are at vital crossroads. Our choice to embark on the path of healing will shape the kind of future that our children will inherit. I appeal to the people of Manipur, especially my brave sisters, to lead the way in bringing peace and harmony to this beautiful land,'' Gandhi said.

The former Congress chief said that as a mother, she understands their pain and appealed to their good conscience to lead the way.

''It is my sincere hope that over the coming weeks and months, we will set out on the long journey of rebuilding trust and emerge stronger from this trial. I have immense hope and faith in the people of Manipur and I know that together we will overcome this ordeal,'' Sonia Gandhi said in her 2.5-minute video message.

The Congress has been accusing the BJP of playing ''divisive politics'' in Manipur and alleged that the governments in the state and at the Centre have failed in their duty to maintain law and order in the northeastern state.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out over a month ago.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)