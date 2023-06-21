Cong indulges in corruption, unethical practices, so its leaders have no association with holy 'yoga': Vijayvargiya

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday alleged that Congress leaders cannot have any association with the holy system of yoga as the party indulges in corruption and unethical practices.

He was talking to reporters on the International Day of Yoga.

''Congress practices different types of yoga in the country and the state. They (Congress leaders) have had 'yog' (association) with corruption and other unethical things. So how can the Congress have any association with the holy system of yoga,'' the BJP general secretary said. Vijayvargiya made this remark when the Congress remembered the contribution of the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in popularizing yoga.

The Congress on its official Twitter handle said, ''On International Yoga Day, we express our gratitude to Pandit Nehru, who was instrumental in popularizing yoga and making it a part of the national policy.'' The opposition party also released a photograph in which Nehru can be seen in the head posture.

Earlier, Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh said in a statement that Vijayvargiya is a big leader of the BJP, but Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made him ''helpless''.

When asked about the statement, Vijayvargiya termed Jaivardhan as being ''immature in politics'' and said he would respond to him after he becomes ''mature''.

Vijayvargiya refused to comment on the alleged split in the BJP over the recent police lathi-charge on some Bajrang Dal workers in Indore during a protest against drug mafia. He, however, said that the state government has taken strict action over the lathi-charge.

A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and a station in-charge were removed from field deployment the very next day after the leaders of the ruling BJP and Vishva Hindu Parishad expressed their anger over the lathi-charge on Bajrang Dal workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)