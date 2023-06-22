Left Menu

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden on Wednesday received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2023 06:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 06:05 IST
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden on Wednesday received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. They exchanged pleasantries and posed for photos before entering the building. The president, the first lady and the prime minister gathered for an intimate dinner and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India, according to the White House. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Deputy Chief of Protocol Aseem Vohra were seen entering the White House.

The White House also said that as the official gift, the president and first lady will present Prime Minister Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century.

They will also gift Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman's Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

