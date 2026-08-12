Pune Assistant Town Planner Booked for Disproportionate Assets in Corruption Probe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has filed a case against Pune's Assistant Town Planner Vikas Dhekale for allegedly holding assets exceeding his known income. The inquiry reveals Dhekale, aided by his wife, acquired disproportionate assets worth over Rs 2.78 crore, leading to charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 22:49 IST
Pune Assistant Town Planner Booked for Disproportionate Assets in Corruption Probe
Representative Image (Photo/ACBWebsite). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has officially charged Vikas Kisan Dhekale, an Assistant Town Planner from Pune's Division, on allegations of possessing assets far exceeding his declared income sources. The ACB lodged the formal case at Hadapsar Police Station following a complaint that sparked the investigation.

Initial inquiries began on June 19, 2024, culminating in an additional bribery-related offense filed on March 20, 2025, under Crime Register No. 95/2025 at Baramati City Police Station. Intensive investigation unearthed that Dhekale's assets, valued at Rs 2,78,41,542, were significantly beyond his legitimate means by a margin of 18.47 percent.

It was discovered that Bhagyashree Vikas Dhekale, his wife, potentially played a role in the acquisition and retention of these assets, with suspicions also cast on the submission of forged documents. Consequently, the ACB registered another case on August 12, 2026, under Crime Register No. 526/2026. The investigation, led by Additional Superintendent Ajit Patil and Superintendent Shirish Sardeshpande, is ongoing as Deputy Superintendent Manisha Zhende and Officer Satish Walke extend their probe.

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