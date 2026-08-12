Cold Case Cracked: Indore Police Solve Decade-Old Murder Mystery

The Madhya Pradesh Police announced on Wednesday that they have resolved an 11-year-old murder case involving a 17-year-old student in Indore. Two suspects were arrested after new evidence emerged under 'Operation Ujagar'. The case, originally closed, was reopened in 2019 leading to this breakthrough.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 22:54 IST
Cold Case Cracked: Indore Police Solve Decade-Old Murder Mystery
Madhya Pradesh: Accused in police custody in Indore (Photo / ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Madhya Pradesh Police have resolved an 11-year-old cold case concerning the murder of a 17-year-old student in Indore. Announcing the development on Wednesday, authorities revealed that the arrest of two suspects marks the culmination of a complex reinvestigation under 'Operation Ujagar'.

The case, which initially went cold after years of fruitless investigation, was revitalized in 2019 when it was reopened among other unresolved murder cases in Indore. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2), Aman Singh Rathore, reported that recent leads pointed to the involvement of three individuals, with new evidence leading to the apprehension of two suspects.

The police investigation described how the suspects, driven by the lure of a gold locket, committed the crime after hitching a ride from the victim. Arif and Aqeel, both with previous criminal records, were detained while the third alleged accomplice, Parvez, is deceased. The police have also successfully recovered stolen items pertaining to the crime.

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