Cold Case Cracked: Indore Police Solve Decade-Old Murder Mystery

In a significant breakthrough, the Madhya Pradesh Police have resolved an 11-year-old cold case concerning the murder of a 17-year-old student in Indore. Announcing the development on Wednesday, authorities revealed that the arrest of two suspects marks the culmination of a complex reinvestigation under 'Operation Ujagar'.

The case, which initially went cold after years of fruitless investigation, was revitalized in 2019 when it was reopened among other unresolved murder cases in Indore. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2), Aman Singh Rathore, reported that recent leads pointed to the involvement of three individuals, with new evidence leading to the apprehension of two suspects.

The police investigation described how the suspects, driven by the lure of a gold locket, committed the crime after hitching a ride from the victim. Arif and Aqeel, both with previous criminal records, were detained while the third alleged accomplice, Parvez, is deceased. The police have also successfully recovered stolen items pertaining to the crime.