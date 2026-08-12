Primary Battles: Progressive Upsets and Trump's Enduring Influence

In a surprising turn of events in Wisconsin, moderate Democrat David Crowley narrowly defeated Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong in the gubernatorial primary. This upset halted a series of progressive victories in states like Colorado, New York, and Pennsylvania, illustrating that moderate voters remain influential in Democratic primaries.

Despite progressive enthusiasm, the failure of top Democratic Socialist endorsements might have contributed to Hong’s defeat. National Republicans, who have often criticized DSA candidates, will miss using Hong as a target for their political attacks.

Conversely, in Minnesota, the progressive wing celebrated a win with Peggy Flanagan’s successful Senate primary campaign, further proving that Trump's endorsement retains selective power, as seen in South Carolina with Darline Graham advancing after receiving his backing.