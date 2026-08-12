Joe Root Praises Brendon McCullum's Impact Amidst Coaching Transition

Joe Root, captain of England's Test cricket team, has openly expressed his disappointment over Brendon McCullum's exit from the role of the Test coach. Root credits McCullum for significantly enhancing his game and reshaping his approach to cricket.

Despite this development, Root is relieved to continue collaborating with McCullum in the realm of white-ball cricket and extends his best wishes for McCullum's future endeavors. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the appointments of Stephen Fleming as the new head coach and Root as the Test captain earlier this month. This transition takes place following Ben Stokes' resignation as England's Test captain, retiring from international cricket after a series of defeats, notably the 2-1 series loss to New Zealand and the prior 4-1 Ashes loss to Australia.

Root praised McCullum as an outstanding coach on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to continue working with him. He also commended Fleming, the new Test coach and a former New Zealand player, recognizing his exceptional T20 coaching record and expressing eagerness for their future collaborations.