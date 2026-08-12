Strategic Strike: Ukraine Hits Russian Naval Base

Ukraine's SBU security service claimed responsibility for an attack on the Russian Black Sea naval base in Novorossiysk. The strike targeted three warships, including two frigates carrying Kalibr missiles, and is viewed as a strategic move to weaken Russia's operational control over the Black Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 22:52 IST
Strategic Strike: Ukraine Hits Russian Naval Base
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  • Russia

Ukraine's SBU security service announced a significant military operation against the Russian naval base in Novorossiysk. The attack, involving both drones and missiles, targeted three Russian warships.

The vessels included the frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov, both of which are equipped with Kalibr missiles, while the third was a patrol vessel. SBU described the operation as strategically significant.

The agency stated that the offensive is part of a broader strategy to undermine Russia’s command over the Black Sea and diminish its capability to deploy naval forces against Ukraine.

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