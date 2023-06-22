Himachal Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri unveils statue of Virbhadra Singh in Sainj

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday unveiled the statue of former state CM Virbhadra Singh at Sainj. Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said that former CM Virbhadra Singh was the architect of modern Himachal who brought the state forward in areas like education and health.

"Raja Virbhadra Singh was the architect of modern Himachal who brought the state forward in areas like education and health he never did politics of regionalism, regionalism and casteism and that is why he became the Chief Minister 6 times," Deputy CM Agnihotri said. "Today is a very important day for the state as the first statue of former Chief Minister Raja Virbhadra Singh has been unveiled in Sainj, making his birth anniversary memorable forever," he added.

On the occasion, Deputy CM Agnihotri said that efforts are being made to replace the fleet of about 500 buses this year and some of the new buses will be made available for Theog town. "We are making efforts to replace the fleet of about 500 buses this year and now among the new buses that will come, buses will be made available to Theog. Apart from this, an amount of Rs 13 crore has also been given for Theog Bus Stand and it will be started soon," he said.

Virbhadra Singh was a nine-time MLA, a five-time member of Parliament and served as Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister for six terms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)