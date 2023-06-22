Left Menu

Indira Gandhi was powerful PM, gave sense of pride to country: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday described late Indira Gandhi as a powerful prime minister who gave the country a sense of pride.He was speaking at a function organised by the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre here where women who have done commendable work in various fields were felicitated.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-06-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 22:04 IST
Indira Gandhi was powerful PM, gave sense of pride to country: Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday described late Indira Gandhi as a ''powerful prime minister'' who gave the country a sense of pride.

He was speaking at a function organised by the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre here where women who have done commendable work in various fields were felicitated. Actor Shabana Azmi and her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar also attended the function. ''If somebody asks who was the powerful prime minister in post-Independence era, the answer is Indira Gandhi. Because she gave a sense of pride to the country,'' Pawar said.

He recounted that once when Gandhi visited Russia as prime minister, a junior minister came to receive her at the airport instead of the head of the state.

To show her displeasure over the breach of protocol, Gandhi went to the Indian ambassador's residence instead of the place where she was supposed to stay during her visit, he said. ''Indira Gandhi took that stand to assert our self-esteem. It happened because she was a powerful prime minister,'' Pawar added.

When he, as Maharashtra chief minister, introduced a bill granting women equal share in family property, it faced resistance within the party, but he brought his male colleagues around to his view and went ahead with the decision, the NCP chief said.

Similarly, when he was defence minister, he pressed ahead with the decision to induct women into the armed forces despite opposition from some quarters, Pawar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023