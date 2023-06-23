"Dulha taiyar hai...," Congress leader Pramod Tiwari hits back at BJP on 'dulha kaun hai' jibe

Reacting to Ravi Shankar Prasad's jibe at the opposition's Prime Ministerial candidate, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Friday said the opposition's PM face is ready and asked BJP to be ready to welcome them. Pramod Tiwari hits back and said, "Ravi Shankar dulha ki chinta na kare...Hamara dulha taiyar hai, aap baaraat ke swagat ki tayari kro (You should not worry about our groom (PM contender) he is ready. You be ready to welcome them)."

"This opposition meeting is to unitedly raise voices to save the democracy," he further said. This came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asked who would be the Prime Ministerial candidate from the Opposition for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Nitish Kumar 2024 ke liye baaraat saja rahe hai Patna mai, baaraat me to dulha bhi hota hai, pr is baaraat ka dulha koun hai? (Nitish Kumar is preparing the wedding procession for the 2024 elections in Patna, but who is the groom (PM contender)? Everyone is calling themselves a PM contender," BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asked Opposition leaders. The highly-anticipated Opposition meeting begins in Bihar's Patna hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with an aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Opposition picked Patna as a venue for its meeting as it represents the 1974 call of total revolution by Jayaprakash Narayan that toppled Indira Gandhi's majority government. The meeting is being attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and many more leaders. (ANI)

