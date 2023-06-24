Left Menu

UK holds emergency meeting to review safety of its citizens in Russia

The British government's emergency committee, known as COBR, met on Saturday to discuss the latest developments in Russia and the risks to British citizens there, a government spokesperson said. Mutinous Russian mercenary fighters barrelled towards Moscow on Saturday after seizing the southern city of Rostov overnight, presenting President Vladimir Putin with the first serious challenge to his grip on power in his 23-year rule.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 20:42 IST
UK holds emergency meeting to review safety of its citizens in Russia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The British government's emergency committee, known as COBR, met on Saturday to discuss the latest developments in Russia and the risks to British citizens there, a government spokesperson said.

Mutinous Russian mercenary fighters barrelled towards Moscow on Saturday after seizing the southern city of Rostov overnight, presenting President Vladimir Putin with the first serious challenge to his grip on power in his 23-year rule. "The Foreign Secretary has chaired a meeting of COBR to update on the latest situation, particularly with respect to British nationals in Russia," a government spokesperson said.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also took part in a meeting with counterparts from the Group of Seven major advanced economies. Earlier in the day Britain updated its travel advice to warn that following military action in the southern Russian city of Rostov - where mercenaries have seized control - there was "a risk of further unrest across the country".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the BBC that he wanted "all parties to be responsible and to protect civilians". Britain also repeated its advice that its citizens should not travel to any part of Russia and that those already there should leave.

"If your presence in Russia is not essential, we strongly advise that you consider leaving by remaining commercial routes," the ministry said in its travel advice. Britain's defence ministry said the move by Wagner Group mercenaries "represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023