Wagner mutiny lays bare cracks in Moscow's military power -EU's Borrell

The aborted mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia shows cracks in Moscow's military power caused by the war on Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-06-2023 12:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 12:28 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The aborted mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia shows cracks in Moscow's military power caused by the war on Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday. "The political system is showing fragilities, and the military power is cracking," he told reporters in Luxembourg ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"It's not a good thing to see that a nuclear power like Russia can go into a phase of political instability," Borrell said, adding this was the moment for the EU to continue supporting Ukraine more than ever. "The monster that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin created with Wagner, the monster is biting him now, the monster is acting against his creator."

