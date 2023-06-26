Good work of people of Kerala marred by petty politics of LDF-UDF: J P Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said Kerala has been playing a significant role in the development of the country, but the good work being done by the people of the southern state ''was getting marred'' by the ''petty politics'' of the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF in the state.

Nadda, who is Kerala for a public meeting on the occasion of the Narendra Modi government completing nine years at the Centre, said while the state was playing a significant role in the country's development, ''it was not being rightly placed or projected''.

''There is a lot of contribution being done by Kerala, but because of petty politics of LDF-UDF, the whole good work being done by people of Kerala was getting marred,'' he said at the public meeting held here.

Nadda said though the southern state was known as 'God's Own Country', it has now become ''corruption country'' due to scams like the gold smuggling through diplomatic bags and the alleged irregularities in installation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras.

''Top educational institutions are being destabilised and the ruling party members are indulging in corruption and nepotism in appointments,'' he alleged.

He further claimed that Kerala, ''which was once financially very strong is now in a debt trap to the tune of over Rs 3 lakh crore''.

Nadda also claimed that of the 35 people recently found to have gone abroad for terrorist training, 21 were from Kerala and asked ''what is this administration doing?'' The BJP chief further said while Keralites are peaceful and hardworking, ''sadly times have changed so much that the state has become 'rakt-ranjit' (blood stained). A lot of bloodshed has taken place.'' ''Intellectual pursuits have been challenged by physical assaults in this land, which is very detrimental, saddening. It is concerning and a hurdle in the progress of Kerala,'' he said.

Nadda further said the time has come to oppose the forces that use their power to quell or subjugate thought and instead support those who are working for the progress of the state. ''We have to take a strong political decision against all this,'' he said.

Prior to the event, Nadda visited the Chattambi Swami Memorial here and paid his respects.

He shared photographs of his visit along with a tweet -- ''Visited the Chattambi Swami Smarakam in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, today and paid my tributes to the great yogi and social reformer Chhatambi Swami Ji.

''Also met with the NSS Union taluk leaders, who have paid a fitting tribute to Chhatambi Swami Ji's legacy of empowering marginalized sections of society through this smarakam.''

