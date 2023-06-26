Left Menu

Kerala: KPCC president K Sudhakaran, opposition leader VD Satheesan meets Rahul Gandhi

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan reached Delhi on Monday to meet former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan with Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader VD Satheesan reached Delhi on Monday and met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "The Congress party doesn't fear the politics of intimidation and vendetta," tweeted Rahul Gandhi after meeting both leaders.

Rahul Gandhi took a bold stand against the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPIM dispensation in Kerala, which has been accused of intimidation and engaging in vendetta tactics against the state Congress leaders. The duo reached the national capital following the arrest of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran in a cheating case who is currently on anticipatory bail in an alleged fraud case related to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

In the meeting, the national leadership of Congress was apprised of the latest developments of its Kerala unit. Discussion over CM Pinarayi Vijayan government's vindictive attitude towards opposition party leaders and the organisational issues was discussed with Rahul Gandhi. The Congress also came down heavily on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying the CM and his party proved that "they are not a worthy ally for anyone in the fight against the fascist rule in the country".

Earlier on Saturday, Members and leaders of Congress in Kerala observed 'black day' as a mark of their state-wide protest against the arrest of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, K Sudhakaran, alleging that the arrest was part of a political conspiracy by the CPI (M) led government in Kerala. The arrest came barely hours after CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Congress heavyweights Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge attended a joint Opposition meeting in Patna. The meeting was aimed at creating a roadmap for a national front against the BJP at the Centre.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi took to Facebook and said, "A united Congress is unstoppable. An era of people-centric politics will sweep through Telangana soon like it did in Karnataka!"Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats from the only southern state it had. Earlier, former KPCC President and Congress MP from the State K Muraleedharan on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's CPI-M in Kerala is the B team of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) though the Marxist party nationally supports Congress.

MP K Muraleedharan said that the party will take on this action against the KPCC chief legally and added that it is a cooked-up case. "We will face this legally. This is a cooked-up case. LDF wants to divert the attention ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and gain some seats. Because in Kerala people are against PM Modi and are anti-BJP, people will vote for Congress and we will win all 20 seats, and there is no role for LDF. So they want to divert it. Marxist Party nationally supports the Congress party but in Kerala, they don't, because CM Pinarayi Vijayan's CPI-M is the B team of BJP", MP Muraleedharan said. (ANI)

