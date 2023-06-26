Left Menu

BJP harasses industrialists who want to make political donations to Congress: CM Gehlot

They harass industrialists who want to donate to Congress, the Chief Minister said addressing a public meeting after visiting an inflation relief camp in Dungarpur.Highlighting the schemes and programmes of his government, Gehlot said that none of the state government schemes were launched with elections in mind.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday alleged that the BJP alone takes donations for elections and harasses industrialists who want to donate to Congress.

Gehlot also accused the BJP-ruled government at the Centre of misusing central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax department and the CBI.

''BJP alone takes donations in elections and is not letting others take donations. They harass industrialists who want to donate to Congress,'' the Chief Minister said addressing a public meeting after visiting an inflation relief camp in Dungarpur.

Highlighting the schemes and programmes of his government, Gehlot said that none of the state government schemes were launched with elections in mind. He also requested people to vote for the Congress party in the upcoming Assembly elections so that it can retain power in the state.

Gehlot also reiterated his demand for a law on right to social security to be passed at the central government level.

