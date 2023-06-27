Ukraine 'peace summit' talks make progress but long way to go -officials

Ukraine's work with allies to build broad international support for a peace blueprint has made progress but any summit to endorse a document is at least months away, officials said.

Senior officials from Ukraine, G7 countries, the European Union and nations such as Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Turkey met on Saturday in Denmark for talks on the concept, even as an abortive mutiny unfolded in Russia. China had been invited to the talks but did not attend - highlighting the challenge faced by Ukraine and its allies in building a truly global, heavyweight coalition.

The Copenhagen meeting aimed to advance a proposal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a "peace summit" to endorse principles that would underpin any settlement to end the war that started with Russia's invasion 16 months ago. Ukrainian and Western officials have said that the summit would not involve Russia. Instead, they aim to rally a broad coalition behind the Kyiv government - including major countries that have decided not to give Ukraine military aid or impose sanctions on Russia - to increase diplomatic pressure on Moscow.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said the turmoil in Russia could persuade more countries to get on board. "It is my interpretation that Putin is weakened, to some extent at least. And hopefully that could also have an impact on the rest of the world's willingness to discuss a post-war situation in Ukraine," Rasmussen told reporters at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday.

PEACE FORMULA While the upheaval in Russia formed a dramatic backdrop to the talks, officials said the focus was on trying to find common ground for a possible peace formula, building on a 10-point plan outlined by Zelenskiy last November.

"There was a general consensus emerging that it has to be based on principles of the U.N. Charter, such as territorial integrity and sovereignty," said a senior European Commission official familiar with the talks. "The closer it is to the U.N. Charter and fundamental principles of international law, the more likely everybody could eventually sign up," the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy's chief of staff, represented Ukraine at the talks. He told German journalists in a video call on Friday that Ukraine wanted a peace settlement to be based on its proposals but was open to input from others. "We are ready to listen," he said, before stressing: "It is clear that there will be no territorial compromises."

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan took part in the meeting via video, having cancelled plans to attend in person due to the upheaval in Russia, officials said. Zelenskiy had proposed the summit take place in July. But officials said there was a lot of work still to be done and a date later in the year was most likely.

No venue has been agreed for any summit but diplomats say Copenhagen has been suggested. "It's not necessarily bad that the Ukrainians have a bit of time to also tease out perhaps a few more gains on the battlefield, profit perhaps from some of the instability we've seen this weekend," another senior EU official said.

