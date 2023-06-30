"Hope Rahul Gandhi is happy with his 'vulture tourism', photo op during Manipur visit": Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur and said that the Congress leader engages in what he called "vulture tourism." Chandrasekhar accused Gandhi of visiting places where people are suffering, instead of actively addressing long-standing issues in those societies

"I find that Rahul Gandhi always has this habit of making these visits almost look like a vulture tourist goes and travels places where suffering is going on. Instead of contributing to decades of tension in some societies that have been ignored by years under the previous government, he goes there for a little tourism vulture visit," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said. He expressed his hope that Gandhi finds satisfaction in his photo opportunities during his visit and returns to his usual activities during his holidays in foreign countries.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar further stated that he hopes that Rahul Gandhi is happy with the photo op moments on this visit to Manipur. "I don't want to comment too much about it. I certainly think that all want peace to be restored. The state government does not like violence in Manipur and I hope that Rahul Gandhi is happy with his photo op today and goes back to doing what he does for his foreign holidays," he said.

Earlier today Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhava and said that he would do whatever he can to restore peace in the state. He reiterated that his Party will extend fullest cooperation to bring peace and tranquility in the State so that the immemorial history of co-existence will maintain the status quo ante.

"Manipur needs peace. I want peace to be restored here. I visited some relief camps, and there are deficiencies in these relief camps, the government should work on this. I'm ready to do whatever I can for the peace of the state," he said while talking to reporters. Manipur Police on Thursday said the situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing in the past 24 hours but normal in most districts.

Ethnic clashes broke out in the State nearly two months ago on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). (ANI)

