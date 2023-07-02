Union Minister Sonowal reviews progress of world's biggest maritime museum complex in Gujarat's Lothal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), Lothal in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. During this, Union Minister Sarbnanda Sonowal said, "The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is developing National Maritime Heritage Complex in Gujarat's Lothal under the leadership of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This envisages showcasing India's rich and diverse Maritime Heritage."

An MoU was signed during the meeting with the Ministry of Defence (Indian Navy and Coast Guard) towards the development of a Naval gallery: "The Journey of Indian Navy & Coast Guard" inside the NMHC complex. The meeting was held along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya.

"NMHC is one of the major projects of the Sagarmala Programme under MoPSW and will be the world's biggest Maritime Museum complex," added Sonowal. "NMHC will act as a centre for learning and understanding India's diverse maritime history and is being built in such a way that the common man of India can easily understand its history," added further.

Sonowal also conveyed gratitude to the Government of Gujarat for continuously supporting the project development. Gujarat CM expressed his happiness about the progress of the project and assured full cooperation from the Gujarat state in undertaking various responsibilities assigned to it.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also appreciated the efforts of the Gujarat state govt and directed all to further coordinate to complete the project within prescribed timelines. The Government of Gujarat has allocated 375 acres of land for the project. An additional of 25 acres land for the development of staff quarters, four laning of the road from State Highway till NMHC project site which is ongoing, Narmada water supply from about 25 kilometres which has already been completed, laying of transmission lines of about 17 Kms and funding the setting up of 66 kV GIS substation which is under progress, the contribution of Rs 150 Crores for development of basic internal infrastructure.

NMHC, under the Sagarmala Programme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is being developed in an area of about 400 acres with an estimated cost of Rs.4500 crores and is being further planned to be developed through funding from public and private institutes or organizations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The Major Ports of India are contributing a fund of Rs 209 crores. Construction of a four-lane road of 1.58 kms from Saragwada village up to the project site is on the verge of completion. A water supply line of 25 kms and water tank of 10 lakh litre capacity has been completed.

Physical progress of phase 1A is more than 30 per cent. Gallery tenders for the first five galleries have been floated. Lothal Town is in the final stage of preparation. Special pink stone quarries from Jodhpur have been identified and tied up for NMHC facade works. Connections with various state departments and institutes for artefacts in the museums have been established.

NMHC is being developed as a first of its kind in the country dedicated to the legacy of the Maritime Heritage of India. It will not only showcase India's rich and diverse maritime glory but will also highlight the robust maritime history and vibrant coastal tradition of our country in one place that would uplift the image of India's Maritime Heritage in the international forum.

Moreover, Lothal was one of the southernmost sites of the ancient Indus Valley civilisation, located in the Bhal region of the Indian state of Gujarat. Spanning an area of 37 meters from east to west and nearly 22 meters from north to south, the dock is said by some to be the greatest work of maritime architecture.

Notably, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, as part of its commitment to the development of the Port Sector in the country, has identified 74 projects worth Rs 57,000 crores under the Sagarmala programme in Gujarat. Out of these, 15 projects worth Rs 9,000 crore have been completed, 33 projects worth more than Rs 25,000 crore are under implementation and 26 projects worth Rs 22,700 crore are under development.

Central line ministries, major ports, state maritime board and other state agencies are jointly implementing these projects. (ANI)

