Left Menu

Singapore Parliament speaker apologises for insulting opposition MP

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 11-07-2023 10:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 10:51 IST
Singapore Parliament speaker apologises for insulting opposition MP
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Speaker of Singapore's Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin on Tuesday apologised for using ''unparliamentary language'' to insult an opposition lawmaker after calling for an Indian-origin MP to speak.

Tan muttered ''f****** populist'' in April this year after he called for MP Vikram Nair from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) to speak, following a speech by MP Jamus Lim of the opposition Workers’ Party, Channel News Asia reported, citing a Reddit thread.

Jamus spoke in Parliament on April 17 and voiced support for President Halimah Yacob’s call to improve Singapore’s social compact.

He said Singapore has yet to establish an ''official poverty line'', something he found ''both puzzling and exasperating''.

“There is a recording of a Parliament sitting in April this year that has been circulating. I had to listen to the recording as I did not recall the occasion,” Tan wrote in a Facebook post.

''Based on the clip, it appears that I had a reaction to a speech made in the chamber,'' he was quoted as saying in the report.

Tan said what was said were his private thoughts, which he had muttered to himself and not to anyone.

''However, I should not have expressed them aloud or in unparliamentary language, and I apologise for that,'' he wrote.

Tan said he has also spoken to Jamus and apologised to him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023