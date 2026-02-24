Reddit Fined for Child Data Misuse Amid Global Crackdown
Britain's privacy regulator fined Reddit £14.47 million for mishandling children's data. The platform failed to verify young users' ages, exposing them to potentially harmful content. This aligns with growing global efforts to limit minors' social media use, citing mental health and safety concerns.
In a significant move, Britain's privacy watchdog has slapped a £14.47 million penalty on social media giant Reddit for unlawfully processing children's data. The decision comes as the UK deliberates on stricter social media usage policies for minors.
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) criticized Reddit for inadequate age verification, which allowed children under 13 to access the platform against its terms. Despite guidelines prohibiting this demographic from joining, effective age checks were not implemented until July 2025, leaving many young users vulnerable to harmful content.
Reddit plans to appeal the decision, asserting its commitment to user privacy without invasive identity checks. Meanwhile, global trends show countries like Australia and Spain tightening social media age restrictions to counter potential mental health risks and cyberbullying.
