Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

African, Caribbean nations join forces to call for reparations for slavery

Representatives from various African and Caribbean entities joined forces at a historic event this week in the capital of Barbados, Bridgetown, to demand reparations for slavery and its legacy in today's society. The University of the West Indies (UWI), the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of the African Union (AU), Barbados' government, grant-making network Open Society Foundations and the Caribbean Pan African Network teamed up to "call for reparations for historical crimes".

Explainer-How the military coup in Niger threatens stability in West Africa

Niger's regional and international partners are scrambling to respond to a military coup which political analysts say could have grave consequences for democratic progress and the fight against an insurgency by jihadist militants in West Africa. Here is what is at stake.

Head of US 'KleptoCapture' unit targeting Russian oligarchs leaves DOJ

The top prosecutor on a U.S. government task force targeting Russian oligarchs' assets as a means to pressure Moscow into ending its war in Ukraine said on Thursday he is leaving the Department of Justice. Andrew Adams, who has led the "KleptoCapture" task force since its inception in March 2022, will be replaced by his deputies Michael Khoo and David Lim, a DOJ spokesperson said.

Rwandan forces crossed Congolese border, Congo's army says

Democratic Republic of Congo's army said Rwandan defense forces crossed the Congolese border on Thursday and attacked border security forces, potentially escalating tensions between the African neighbours. "The ensuing clashes enabled the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) to repel the Rwandan terrorists who had perpetrated this intolerable provocation," the statement said, adding that the authors of the attack retreated to Rwanda.

Biden acts to protect workers as temperatures soar in record-setting July

U.S. President Joe Biden took steps to protect workers from extreme heat and met with the mayors of sweltering cities Phoenix and San Antonio on Thursday as an intensifying heat wave put half of Americans under heat watches and warnings. With this July set to become the hottest on record globally,

Ukrainian forces press southward, say strategic village recaptured from Russians

Ukrainian forces pressed their counteroffensive through the Russian-occupied southeast on Thursday, capturing the village of Staromaiorske in a campaign to drive a wedge through Russian defensive positions. The counteroffensive has focused on securing villages on the southward push and areas around the eastern city of Bakhmut, taken by Russian forces in May after months of battles. Ukrainian officials have reported slow, steady progress.

Explainer-What is at stake for the United States in Niger?

Soldiers in Niger declared a military coup on Wednesday, overthrowing President Mohamed Bazoum. The landlocked nation, a key U.S. ally in the region, has received millions in assistance from Washington. Here are answers to questions about U.S.-Niger ties:

Niger coup widely condemned, countries urge return to order

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum remained held in the presidential palace on Thursday afternoon and it was unclear who was in charge of the country after soldiers on Wednesday evening declared a military coup that sparked widespread condemnation. France, the country's former colonial power, and the West African regional bloc ECOWAS called for Bazoum's immediate release and a return to constitutional order. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said that constitutional order should be restored.

Israel president urges calm amid plans for more protests over judicial reform

Israel's president urged both sides of a dispute over moves to overhaul the judiciary to refrain from violence, using the occasion of a Jewish fast on Thursday to appeal for reconciliation as protesters vowed more demonstrations. The plans being pursued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing government have spurred months of unprecedented protests, opened up a deep divide in Israeli society, and strained the loyalties of some army reservists.

US Vice President Harris condemns attempted takeover of power in Niger

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday condemned any efforts to seize power by force in Niger and expressed deep concern over the attempted takeover in a call with Nigeria President Bola Tinubu, the White House said in a statement. Niger President Mohamed Bazoum remained held in the presidential palace on Thursday afternoon and it was unclear who had taken charge of the country, after soldiers on Wednesday evening declared a military coup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)