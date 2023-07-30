“Communities facing sense of insecurity in Manipur”: JD(U) leader Lalan Singh

Janata Dal (United) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh on Sunday said that the people of the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur are facing a "sense of insecurity" and have a "lack of confidence" in the state government. "There is a sense of insecurity and lack of confidence in the two communities. They expressed their lack of confidence in the State Government. Incidents happened since 3rd May but the State Government took no steps to control it," Lalan Singh said while talking to ANI.

He further said that Governor Anusuiya Uikey, to whom the delegation of Opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance met at Raj Bhawan and said that she is doing everything in her power to restore normalcy. "Governor said that she is doing everything in her power to restore normalcy. But we know that the Governor has limited powers and the power to run the state lies in the hands of the State Government," the JD(U) MP added.

The 21-member delegation of the grand Opposition alliance, on Saturday, arrived on a two-day visit to the state, which has seen ethnic strife and violence since May 3. The delegation returned to Delhi on Sunday afternoon. The visiting delegation of Opposition leaders on Sunday met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan and handed over a memorandum to her.

"You are also requested to apprise the Union Government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days so as to enable them to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy," the memorandum reads. The Governor and the visiting delegation, during their interaction, suggested that a multi-party delegation be sent to violence-hit Manipur.

After returning from Manipur, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Manoj Jha urged the Kuki and Meitei communities to cooperate in restoring harmony in the state. "We want peace to be restored in Manipur. Peace with justice. Our only demand is that both communities should live in harmony. The situation in Manipur is dangerous. Be it Madhya Pradesh or Manipur, there is no alternative to peace anywhere," Jha said while talking to the media.

The 21-member Opposition delegation from both Houses includes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh and Phulo Devi Netam of the Congress; Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh of the JDU; Sushmita Dev from Trinamool Congress; Kanimozhi from DMK; Sandosh Kumar of the CPI; AA Rahim from CPI(M), Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD; Javed Ali Khan of SP; Mahua Maji of JMM; PP Mohammed Faizal of NCP; Aneel Prasad Hegde of JDU, ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML; NK Premachandran of RSP; Sushil Gupta of AAP; Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT); D Ravikumar of VCK; Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan also of VCK; and Jayant Singh of the RLD. Notably, Opposition leaders have been continuously cornering the Central government over the issue of Manipur in the Parliament since the first day of the monsoon session. The Opposition MPs are also demanding a statement from PM Modi inside the Parliament on Manipur. (ANI)

