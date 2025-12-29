Left Menu

Supreme Court Stays Controversial Aravalli Definition, Praised by Congress

Haryana Congress President Rao Narendra Singh applauded the Supreme Court's decision to pause its November 20 ruling on the Aravalli range definition, emphasizing its importance for environmental preservation. He criticized the government's proposal as harmful and praised the Court's foresight in protecting North India's environmental balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:45 IST
Supreme Court Stays Controversial Aravalli Definition, Praised by Congress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's recent decision to suspend its November 20 order on redefining the Aravalli range has been lauded by Haryana Congress President Rao Narendra Singh. He described the move as crucial for the protection of the environment.

Singh criticized the government's plan to enforce a standard definition of '100 metres of local relief' for the Aravalli hills, labeling it as unscientific and potentially detrimental to the delicate ecosystem. The Congress leader highlighted that the judiciary's intervention showcases its sensitivity and timely response to public and environmental concerns.

Singh argued that reducing the Aravalli range to mere height-based criteria could favour mining and real estate interests, threatening the region's ecological stability. He warned that such arbitrary definitions could exclude large sensitive areas from legal protection and harm future generations. Singh reiterated the Congress's commitment to opposing harmful policies and protecting the Aravalli range from potential desertification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fog Crisis Disrupts Over 600 Flights at Delhi Airport

Fog Crisis Disrupts Over 600 Flights at Delhi Airport

 India
2
Ladakh's Digital Leap: Transforming Land Records with GIS Technology

Ladakh's Digital Leap: Transforming Land Records with GIS Technology

 India
3
Nashik Municipal Elections: A Triangular Contest Intensifies

Nashik Municipal Elections: A Triangular Contest Intensifies

 India
4
Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Infiltrators: A New Era for Assam

Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Infiltrators: A New Era for Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025