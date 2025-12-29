Supreme Court Stays Controversial Aravalli Definition, Praised by Congress

The Supreme Court's recent decision to suspend its November 20 order on redefining the Aravalli range has been lauded by Haryana Congress President Rao Narendra Singh. He described the move as crucial for the protection of the environment.

Singh criticized the government's plan to enforce a standard definition of '100 metres of local relief' for the Aravalli hills, labeling it as unscientific and potentially detrimental to the delicate ecosystem. The Congress leader highlighted that the judiciary's intervention showcases its sensitivity and timely response to public and environmental concerns.

Singh argued that reducing the Aravalli range to mere height-based criteria could favour mining and real estate interests, threatening the region's ecological stability. He warned that such arbitrary definitions could exclude large sensitive areas from legal protection and harm future generations. Singh reiterated the Congress's commitment to opposing harmful policies and protecting the Aravalli range from potential desertification.

