Trump says trial on 2020 election case should wait until after 2024 election

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a trial on charges of him trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden should happen only after the 2024 U.S. elections. U.S. prosecutors have asked a federal judge to begin Trump's trial on Jan. 2, 2024.

"Such a trial ...... should only happen, if at all, AFTER THE ELECTION," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

