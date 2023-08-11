Trump says trial on 2020 election case should wait until after 2024 election
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a trial on charges of him trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden should happen only after the 2024 U.S. elections. should only happen, if at all, AFTER THE ELECTION," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a trial on charges of him trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden should happen only after the 2024 U.S. elections. U.S. prosecutors have asked a federal judge to begin Trump's trial on Jan. 2, 2024.
"Such a trial ...... should only happen, if at all, AFTER THE ELECTION," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.
