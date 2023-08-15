Left Menu

World leaders greet Modi on Independence Day

Leaders of various countries on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the countrys 77th Independence Day.Modi thanked leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and Bhutanese PM Lotay Tsherin for their greetings.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 13:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 13:42 IST
World leaders greet Modi on Independence Day
Indian Tricolour (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders of various countries on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the country's 77th Independence Day.

Modi thanked leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Bhutanese PM Lotay Tsherin for their greetings. ''Congratulations to the Indian people on your Independence Day! A month ago in Paris, my friend @narendramodi and I set new Indo-French ambitions all the way to 2047, the centenary year of India’s Independence. India can count on France as a trusted friend and partner, always,'' Macron wrote on 'X', formerly Twitter.

Modi responded by saying, ''Thankful for your kind wishes, President @EmmanuelMacron. I fondly recall my visit to Paris and appreciate your passion towards boosting India-France ties.'' Prachanda extend warm greetings and best wishes to PM Modi and to the friendly people of India for continued peace, progress and prosperity.

Tshering said he joins his friends from India in celebrating the remarkable journey of their nation today.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said as India celebrates its Independence Day, the government and people of Maldives join me in conveying our best wishes to President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi and the people of India. ''May India always be blessed with lasting freedom and prosperity''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023