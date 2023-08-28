PM Modi provided justice to Sikhs, brought community into mainstream: BJP chief Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought the Sikh community into the mainstream by providing justice to its members with a firm resolve and determination, BJP chief J P Nadda said on Monday.

Nadda was addressing a gathering of Sikh community members after releasing the Outlook Group's coffee table book 'Sikhs and Modi, A Journey of 9 years' at an event here.

What the prime minister has done for the Sikh community, no other leader has done so far, Nadda asserted, highlighting various decisions taken by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

"For thirty years, there was no arrest and no action against those involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. People belonging to one political party enjoyed protection," the BJP chief said, training guns at the Congress.

However, the Modi government set up a special investigation team (SIT) and action was taken, he said.

"After 33 years, culprits were handed down life imprisonment. With a firm resolve and determination, Modi ji has worked to bring the Sikh community into the mainstream by providing justice to them...by taking those decisions which were not taken in the past," the BJP chief said.

