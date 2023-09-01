“Anybody who tries to underestimate what PM Modi does…” Rajeev Chandrashekhar at Manthan inauguration in Assam
Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar along with Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh attended the inauguration of “Manthan” in Guwahati on Friday.
Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar along with Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh attended the inauguration of "Manthan" in Guwahati on Friday. "Manthan", is a Northeastern Skill & Entrepreneurship Conclave being held at Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.
While addressing the special session of Parliament, Rajeev Chandrashekhar said, "If they (Congress) want to now interpret everything that the BJP does or the government does as panic, I think they are deluding themselves." He further said, "There is a reason and that will become clear very soon when the government is prepared to talk about it. This is PM Modi's government. Anybody who tries to underestimate or mischaracterize what the Prime Minister does or has done is doomed to fail. So this is certainly not something that they should be very excited about."
Earlier on Thursday, after the government called for a "special session of Parliament" to be held from September 18 to 22, the opposition questioned the timing of the five-day special session of parliament called by the government, and said that it is an indicator of a 'little panic'. The information was given by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. "Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Joshi said on 'X' (formerly Twitter).
Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that maybe it is an indicator of a 'little panic'. "I think maybe it is an indicator of a little panic. The same type of panic that happened when I spoke in Parliament House, the panic that suddenly made them revoke my Parliament membership," the Congress leader said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
