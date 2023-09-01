North Macedonian minister for growth in economic relations with India

North Macedonian Foreign Minister Burjar Osmani on Friday said there is untapped potential for growth in economic relations between his country and India.

North Macedonian capital Skopje is St Teresa's birthplace and Osmani visited the Mother House, headquarters of Missionaries of Charity founded by the nun, in Kolkata during a visit here.

''We attach great importance to India and to the deepening and strengthening of our bilateral ties. We envisage opening a new chapter, a new dynamic in cooperation. I believe there is a huge untapped potential to grow economic relations between India and the Republic of North Macedonia,'' Osmani said at the Arch Bishop House.

He asserted that the bridge between Skopje and Kolkata was built by St Teresa and the 'heart to heart bonding' grew stronger over time.

Mother Teresa, the Albanian descent nun, had left Skopje at the age of 18 in 1928 and went to Ireland to join the sisters of Loreto before leaving for India weeks later to serve humanity. She came to be known as St Teresa after canonization in 2016. ''St Teresa was the bridge between our two nations. And we attach great importance to bilateral ties, we want to make it stronger,'' Osmani said.

The North Macedonian minister also met Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor and senior minister Firhad Hakim and discussed possible collaborations in tourism, culture and other sectors.

Both agreed to increase cultural exchanges between North Macedonia and West Bengal, the office of Honorary Consul of the Republic of North Macedonia in Kolkata Namit Bajoria said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)