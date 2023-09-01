Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL141 OPPN-LDALL MEETING **** Oppn bloc INDIA resolves to fight LS polls together ''as far as possible'', seat-sharing in ''collaborative spirit of give and take'' Mumbai: Opposition bloc INDIA on Friday resolved to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together ''as far as possible'', asserting seat-sharing arrangements in states will be concluded at the earliest in a ''collaborative spirit of give-and-take''. It also exuded confidence that the new front would easily defeat the BJP. By Sanjeev Chopra and Asim Kamal **** DEL136 LD SIMULTANEOUS POLLS **** Govt appoints panel headed by ex-president Kovind on simultaneous polls; Oppn slams move New Delhi: A day after announcing a ''special session'' of Parliament, the government on Friday constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of ''one nation, one election'', opening the possibility of Lok Sabha polls being advanced so that they could be held with a string of state assembly elections. **** BOM38 MH-LD RAHUL **** INDIA bloc will defeat BJP in LS polls, 'Congress-mukt Bharat' not possible, says Rahul Mumbai: Asserting that the INDIA alliance will defeat the BJP in national elections, Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of 'Congress-mukt Bharat' will never materialise as even the mighty Britishers had failed to finish off the party during their heydays. **** DEL140 SHAH-LD CAMPAIGN **** India fortunate to have leader like PM Modi, says Home Minister Amit Shah New Delhi: India is fortunate to have got a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is paving the way to make the country first in the world, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday. **** MDS14 ISRO-LD ADITYA **** Moon conquered, ISRO all set for Sun mission with Aditya launch on Sep 2 Sriharikota

