NCP, Congress condemn police action against Maratha quota protesters in Jalna

Several persons including 12 policemen were injured in the violence at Antarwali Sarathi village on Dhule-Solapur road in Ambad tehsil earlier in the day.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 22:49 IST
The Nationalist Congress Party and Congress on Friday condemned the baton-charge by police on protestors seeking reservation for the Maratha community in central Maharashtra's Jalna district.

Several persons including 12 policemen were injured in the violence at Antarwali Sarathi village on Dhule-Solapur road in Ambad tehsil earlier in the day. NCP working president Supriya Sule asked if Maharashtra has democracy or autocracy.

''It is shocking the way police brutally beat up the youth. There should be an enquiry,'' she told reporters.

Targeting Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Baramati MP said it was his department's failure. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, accused the government of crushing the protest with lathis (batons). ''We condemn this government-sponsored act. They should apologise to the Maratha community and immediate action should be taken against the police officers who ordered baton-charge,'' he said. A written assurance about what concrete steps the government is taking for providing reservations should be given to the Maratha community, the Congress leader said.

