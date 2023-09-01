Left Menu

Unless we stop hoodwinking, India at danger of losing significant amount of territory to the Chinese: Tharoor

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-09-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 22:57 IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday accused the BJP-led Centre of failing to contain the Chinese aggression across the border.

In a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led dispensation on the matter, the Congress Working Committee member said, ''unless we stopped hoodwinking the people by saying that China has taken nothing and there is no change, the country stood in danger of losing a significant amount of territory and a strategic advantage against this seemingly powerful neighbour.'' Speaking to the media after sharing his joy at getting elected to the CWC, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said the Chinese aggression issue is not just a map but a much larger problem.

''This cartographic aggression is a way for the Chinese to erase certain markers done and when they sense vulnerability, they move according to their idea of the map,'' Tharoor said.

He said earlier there were about 65 points where both armies used to patrol along the frontier, and there were no incidents for 45 years.

''Suddenly, on 26 of these points, the Chinese Army comes and establishes permanent positions, which means that our Army, which used to patrol, can no longer patrol,'' Tharoor said.

He said in Ladakh, where Indian shepherds used to graze their sheep can no longer go and graze.

''Rahul Gandhi, who visited these herders recently, heard it from their own lips. Even a local BJP councilor said the same,'' Tharoor claimed.

He said the Indian government has been talking about showing 'Lal Aankhen' (Red Eyes) to the Chinese, but there are no red eyes, but only red flags of the neighbour.

He said that it is now of paramount importance that the Congress party and the Opposition hold the government's feet to the fire.

Tharoor said the statement of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that Beijing had even put out such maps in the past, claiming territories that were not theirs, and that it was ''an old habit'' of China was not true.

