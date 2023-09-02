Left Menu

Delegation of Australian ministers to visit China in further sign of improving ties

The resumed dialogue comes a month after China lifted a stifling 3-year-old tariff on Australian barley in a strong sign of the improving bilateral trade relationship since Australias government changed.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 02-09-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 11:16 IST
Delegation of Australian ministers to visit China in further sign of improving ties
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

A delegation of Australian federal ministers will attend a high-level dialogue in Beijing next week in a further sign of a warming of relations after a years-long chill.

Delegates will discuss trade and investment, people-to-people links and regional and international security at the Sept. 7 gathering.

“This is the first time the dialogue has been held since early 2020 and it represents another step towards increasing bilateral engagement and stabilizing our relationship with China,” Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Saturday.

The resumption of the talks was one of the outcomes of a meeting the minister held with China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, in Beijing in December. “It provides an opportunity for representatives from both countries to discuss our perspectives and how we can grow our cooperation in areas of shared interest,” Wong said. The resumed dialogue comes a month after China lifted a stifling 3-year-old tariff on Australian barley — in a strong sign of the improving bilateral trade relationship since Australia's government changed. China effectively closed its door to Australian barley in May 2020 by imposing an 80.5% tariff. The trade barriers were widely regarded as punishment for the previous Australian government passing laws that ban covert foreign interference in domestic politics, barring Chinese-owned telecommunications giant Huawei from rolling out Australia's 5G network due to security concerns, and for calling for an independent investigation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Labor trade minister Craig Emerson will co-chair the event, with former coalition foreign minister Julie Bishop attending as a delegate and session lead. China's former foreign minister and current Honorary President of the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, Li Zhaoxing, will co-chair and lead the Chinese delegation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023