Nadda launches scathing attack on Gehlot govt over viral video of Pratapgarh woman paraded

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot government over a recent incident that happened in Pratapgarh where a woman was stripped naked by her husband and his two accomplices, beaten and forced to walk naked. Addressing a huge gathering of people in Sawaimadhopur, Nadda spoke on several issues, but he came down heavily on the recent Pratagarh incident. "I got to hear about the incident at Pratapgarh yesterday. How humanity has been put to shame. Every day women are being insulted in Rajasthan, and Ashok Gehlot's government remains a silent and mute spectator," Nadda said.

He further said, "Be it an Alwar incident, a Bhilwara incident, a Barmer incident, or a Churu incident—heinous crimes and incidents of rape of minor girls are happening everywhere in Rajasthan." Speaking about the previous cases of rape and assault against the women, Nadda said, "Somewhere they rape and burn them; somewhere they burn them in furnaces; somewhere they burn them by pouring acid; somewhere they throw them into a well by pouring acid on them."

According to a report by the National Crime Bureau, Rajasthan is number one in cases related to women's harassment, the BJP chief mentioned in his speech. "The report says that in the last 54 months, 10 lakh cases have been registered. On average, 19 cases are reported daily in Rajasthan. About 22 per cent of rape cases are happening in Rajasthan alone. Such a government has no right to continue in power," he added. District Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar has confirmed that all three accused have been arrested. After committing the crime, the accused tried to run away, but they got injured while they were running away from the police. Currently, they are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Pratapgarh, after which they will be produced before the court.

Notably, the incident came to light after the video went viral on social media. The Director General of Police (DGP), Umesh Mishra, said the incident occurred on Thursday in the district's Nichalkota village of Pahada Gramme Panchayat under Dhraiyavad police station limits in the Pratapgragh district. Police said that the victim was married a year ago. She allegedly started living with her lover in the same village. The crime was committed by the in-laws of the victim. She was first kidnapped, and then they took her to the village and committed the crime. The police found that the in-laws of the victim were annoyed after the woman started living with another man and to teach her a lesson they committed the crime. Taking to X, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the concerned officials have been sent to the scene of the crime, and they have been strictly instructed to take required action against the accused in accordance with the law. "In a civilised society, there is no space for criminals like these. The case will be sent to a fast-track court to ensure speedy delivery of justice. Gehlot wrote on X

Meanwhile, the BJP's state president, CP Joshi, attacked the Rajasthan government for not taking sufficient measures to stop crimes in the state. (ANI)

