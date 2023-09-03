Left Menu

Floor leaders of INDIA bloc to meet at Kharge residence on September 5

Floor leaders of the Opposition bloc — ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)’ — will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in the national capital on September 5, according to sources.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 15:07 IST
Floor leaders of INDIA bloc to meet at Kharge residence on September 5
INDIA Alliance (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Floor leaders of the Opposition bloc — 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)' — will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in the national capital on September 5, according to sources. The meeting of the floor leaders is being seen as a step towards chalking out a strategy for the upcoming elections in five states as well as the Lok Sabha elections next year, sources added.

The next key meeting of the Opposition INDIA alliance will be held in the National capital, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule said after the conclusion of the third meet in Mumbai. Earlier, the opposition parties, united under the banner of the INDIA, concluded their third meeting in Maharashtra and adopted resolutions to collectively contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections while announcing that seat-sharing arrangements would be finalized as soon as possible through a spirit of give-and-take.

"We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take," said the resolution. The resolution also said that the parties will "organise public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance".

Holding a press conference Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the INDIA bloc meetings and asserted that the alliance has no vision for the development of India, and their recurrent theme was to abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "In the third meeting of the so-called alliance, there was no vision for the development of India, no roadmap for the upliftment of the poor, no strategy to address concerns of farmers or women and children. The most important is that there was not even an acknowledgement of the threat to India from terrorism, radicalisation and successionist forces...Their only recurrent theme is to abuse Shri Narendra Modi ji..."

The first meeting of the joint opposition was held in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023