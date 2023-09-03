Left Menu

BJP names former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma as its Rajya Sabha candidate from UP

The BJP on Sunday named former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma as its candidate for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from the state.The by-election, scheduled for September 15, was necessitated due to the death of incumbent MP Hardwar Dubey, who was also from the BJP.

The by-election, scheduled for September 15, was necessitated due to the death of incumbent MP Hardwar Dubey, who was also from the BJP. The term of the seat is till November 2026.

Sharma's election is all but certain due to the strong majority the BJP enjoys in the state assembly. Like Dubey, he is also from the Brahmin community.

Sharma was one of the two deputy chief ministers in the first term of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government between 2017-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

