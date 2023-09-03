"It seems leaders of INDIA alliance agree...": Sushil Modi on Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma'

BJP leader Sushil Modi on Sunday said that DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin has committed an anti-national act by suggesting that 'Sanatana Dharma should be abolished' and questioned the silence of prominent leaders of the INDIA alliance on this issue. Speaking to ANI, Sushil Modi said, "Udhayanidhi Stalin should be detained and jailed. He is spreading hatred in the community. On one side Rahul Gandhi says 'Nafrat ke bazaar mein Mohabbat ki dukaan' and on the other side, a major leader of their ally in Tamil Nadu is saying to eradicate 'Sanatana Dharma' completely. This is an Anti-national act."

He further questioned the silence of the leaders in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). "Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav and other prominent leaders of INDIA alliance should come out and mention whether they agree with this or not. All prominent leaders of Congress are silent on this issue. It seems they (leaders of INDIA alliance) agree with Udhayanidhi's remarks," he said.

Earlier Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday criticised Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark and said that the "reality of some people in Tamil Nadu has now come out". He further added that nothing is going to happen with these political remarks as 'Sanatana' is eternal.

"The reality of some people in Tamil Nadu has now come out. Just a few days ago, we organised Kashi Tamil Sangamam, and Lord Vishwanath is commemorated in every village in Tamil Nadu. 'Sanatana' is eternal, nothing is going to happen with these political remarks. This is their frustration and agitation, it will not be of any use," he said. A Supreme Court lawyer on Sunday filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sports Minister of the Government of Tamil Nadu and son of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu over a controversial statement on Saturday on 'Santana Dharma'.

Complainant Vineet Jindal, a practising lawyer, has claimed that Udhayanidhi Maran in a speech made a provocative, inflammatory, derogatory, and inciting statement against Sanatan Dharam. Earlier Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said Sanatan Dharma should not merely be opposed but abolished.

"Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or coronavirus, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," he said. (ANI)

