Key govt functionaries visit G20 sites to take stock of preparedness

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 18:49 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and the prime minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra were among the senior government functionaries who on Sunday visited key sites related to the upcoming G20 Summit meeting to take stock of preparedness for the mega event.

Officials said they travelled by two mini-buses for the site visit to minimise inconvenience to the public.

They visited Bharat Mandapam, the convention centre that will host key G20 meetings, the Palam technical area and some of the roundabouts in the area through which the foreign delegates will be travelling, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

