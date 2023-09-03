HIGHLIGHTS - PM INTERVIEW AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm on PM Narendra Modi's exclusive interview to PTI: DEL69 G20-LD PM INTERVIEW **** One billion hungry stomachs to 2 billion skilled hands: PM hails India's progress, says 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' is model for global welfare New Delhi: A week before he hosts world leaders at the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' model can be the guiding principle for the welfare of a world shifting from a "GDP-centric approach" to a "human-centric one". By Vijay Joshi **** DEL59 G20-PM INTERVIEW-ECONOMY **** India will be developed nation by 2047, its economic growth 'natural by-product' of 9 years of stability: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India's economic growth is a "natural by-product" of his nine-year-old government's political stability, as he expressed optimism that it will be a developed nation by 2047 with ''corruption, casteism and communalism'' having no place in our national life. **** DEL108 G20-PM INTERVIEW-VISION 2047 **** Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in national life by 2047: PM Modi New Delhi: Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in national life by 2047 and the poor will comprehensively win the battle against poverty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, outlining his vision for the country for the next two decades. **** DEL68 G20-PM INTERVIEW DEBT CRISIS **** Debt crisis matter of great concern for world: PM Modi ahead of G20 Summit New Delhi: Debt crisis is a matter of great concern for the world, especially developing countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, as India looks at building consensus at the upcoming G20 summit to evolve a tangible framework to help the debt-ridden low income economies. **** DEL65 G20-PM INTERVIEW-AFRICAN UNION **** Africa is top priority: PM Modi on India's proposal for African Union's G20 membership New Delhi: India backs inclusion of the African Union as a full member of the Group of 20 largest economies as no plan for the future of the planet can be successful without the representation and recognition of all voices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, days ahead of the annual summit of the influential bloc. **** DEL94 G20-PM INTERVIEW-FINANCIAL **** PM Modi cautions against ''irresponsible'' financial policies New Delhi: Stressing the need for financial discipline, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated that ''irresponsible'' financial policies and populist measures may give political results in the short term but will extract a ''great social and economic price'' in the long term. **** DEL72 G20-PM INTERVIEW KASHMIR ARUNACHAL **** PM Modi says natural to hold G20 event in every part of country; dismisses China's objections over Kashmir, Arunachal New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it is natural for India to hold G20 meetings in every part of its territory as he dismissed Chinese objections over some of the events being organised in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh. **** DEL66 G20-PM INTERVIEW-CLIMATE **** Need to alter approach on climate action from restrictive to constructive: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a strong pitch for altering the approach on climate talks, from restrictive to constructive, and urged nations not to focus on "don't do this or that". **** DEL64 G20-PM INTERVIEW-BIOFUELS **** After solar alliance, India makes case for biofuels grouping to support energy transition: PM Modi New Delhi: India's proposal for a global alliance on biofuels among members of the Group of 20 major economies will help accelerate sustainable biofuels deployment in support of the global energy transition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. **** DEL63 G20-PM INTERVIEW-UN REFORM **** PM Modi calls for reform of UN; says mid-20th century approach cannot serve the world in the 21st century New Delhi: A mid-20th century approach cannot serve the world in the 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, while strongly calling for reform of the United Nations in line with the changing realities of the world and to ensure representation of voices that matter. **** DEL62 G20-PM INTERVIEW-STATES **** Past govts lacked confidence in people's abilities; I always had great belief in them: PM Modi New Delhi: His government's decision to host G-20 events across the country is an investment in capacity-building among people, cities and institutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, as he took a jibe at previous governments asserting they lacked confidence in people's abilities to hold mega events outside the capital, in smaller places. **** DEL78 G20-PM INTERVIEW CYBERATTACKS **** PM says cyber crimes can have social, geopolitical implications; need global cooperation to deal it New Delhi: Terrorist organisations are using technology for radicalisation and capitalising on emerging digital avenues such as the dark net, metaverse and cryptocurrency platforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said while seeking global cooperation to deal with cybercrimes. **** DEL112 G20-PM INTERVIEW-REAX BJP **** BJP leaders hail PM Modi's vision, say opposition will have sleepless nights New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the country and said he has unlocked people's energy and spirit while charting India's path to becoming a developed nation by 2047. **** DES28 G20-PM INTERVIEW-AAP REAX **** Unemployment highest in 42 years under PM Modi: AAP New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday claimed that unemployment has been the highest in 42 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose only motto is to ''lie to the people, get their votes and rule over them''. **** DEL113 G20-PM INTERVIEW-BJP LEADERS **** Opposition parties will lose sleep over Modi govt's 'solid' report card: BJP New Delhi: The opposition parties are going to have "massive heartburn and sleepless nights" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the vision for the country's progress in the next 40-50 years while showing that his government's report card is "solid", the BJP said on Sunday. **** DEL111 G20-PM INTERVIEW-THAROOR **** Too early to speak about being super power: Tharoor on PM's 2047 vision New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said it is unfortunate to ''paint fantasies'' about a distant future when the country is going through a ''tough time'' and asserted that it is ''too early to speak about super power because too many of our people are still super poor''. **** DEL110 G20-PM-INTERVIEW-REAX-PRADHAN **** PM Modi transformed India's talent pool to advantage of rising nation of 140 cr people: Dharmendra Pradhan New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ''transformed our talent pool'' to the advantage of a rising nation of 140 crore people. ****

