BJP, SP accuse each other of trying to influence Ghosi bypolls, submit memorandums to state election commissioner

The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh and the opposition Samajwadi Party on Sunday submitted memorandums to the state election commissioner, accusing each other of ''trying to influence'' the Ghosi Assembly bypolls.

The bypoll in Ghosi will be held on September 5 and the counting of votes on September 8.

A BJP delegation led by the party's State General Secretary Ram Pratap Singh met the state election commissioner and handed over a memorandum accusing the Samajwadi Party candidate of distributing money in Muslim and Dalit-dominated areas.

The memorandum which bears the signature of BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Choudhary, alleged that votes are being intimidated by the Samajwadi Party and expressed apprehension that peace might be disturbed The BJP delegation demanded that the distribution of money be stopped immediately and the superintendent of police and the district magistrate be instructed to take action in the matter.

On the other hand, a delegation of the Samajwadi Party headed by former minister Rajendra Chaudhary submitted a memorandum to the state election commissioner alleging that the police were cutting electricity supply in minority-dominated areas and to the homes of Samajwadi Party voters.

Circle officers, SHOs, sub-inspectors and constables are harassing Samajwadi Party supporters by calling them to Ghosi Police Station, the party alleged.

''The police and the district administrations are creating an atmosphere of terror in the constituency,'' the memorandum alleged. The Samajwadi Party has asked the State Election Commission to take cognisance of the matter and ensure a free and fair election. The memorandum alleged that the BJP adopted similar tactics during the previous bypolls.

''Fifteen police sub-inspectors and 83 head constables, constables and 50 women constables have been deputed in the Ghosi assembly constituency. Of these, there are no Yadavs and Muslims,'' the memorandum alleged. It also claimed that the list was prepared on the instructions of BJP ministers and leaders, who are working to influence the elections by creating undue pressure.

Chaudhary said many complaints about harassment of minorities and Samajwadi Party voters by the police and the district administrations have been made to the district election officer, chief electoral officer and the chief election commissioner of the Election Commission of India. Despite this, the harassment continues, he claimed, adding, ''This puts a question mark on the credibility of the Election Commission of India.

The Samajwadi Party on Friday alleged that the BJP was creating an atmosphere of fear for the voters, especially the minorities. It had also asked the Election Commission to ensure independent and transparent polls to maintain the faith of the people in democracy and the impartiality of the poll body.

The BJP's Dara Singh Chauhan, the sitting MLA who crossed over to the saffron party from the Samajwadi Party and resigned from the seat, is seeking re-election. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Sudhakar Singh.

The bypoll is the first electoral showdown between the BJP and an INDIA bloc constituent in Uttar Pradesh.

