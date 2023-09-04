“They will stoop to any level,” Anurag Thakur on Udhayanidhi Stalin's anti-Sanatan remark

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday, while responding to Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark, accused the opposition INDIA alliance of stooping to any level to win in politics. While speaking to ANI, he further alleged that the opposition wants to take advantage by polarising the public.

"They will stoop to any level for politics; they will talk about destroying Sanatan Dharma and crushing Hindus. All this shows that they want to take political advantage by polarising the public," he said. Anurag Thakur further added that, "the leaders from the opposition alliance be it Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, or Sonia Gandhi, should ask for forgiveness from the Country's people."

Addressing a conference on Saturday, Udhayanidhi, the minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in the Tamil Nadu government, equated 'Sanatana' (Sanatan Dharma) with "mosquitoes, Dengue, Malaria, fever, and Corona", adding that it should be stamped out like these ailments. Amid the sound and fury over his statement, Udhayanidhi on Sunday accused the BJP of 'twisting' his statement and spreading fake news.

Speaking to reporters, Udhayanidhi, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, says he stood by his remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma' and he will keep putting forward his views. Meanwhile, coming down heavily on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his statement comparing Sanatan Dharma' to "mosquitoes, Dengue, Malaria, fever, and Corona", Mahamandaleshwar seer Shanti Swaroopanand on Monday said the former should be mindful that whoever is bitten by a mosquito carrying dengue virus dies.

Amid the firestorm of protest over his statement, Udhayanidhi said on Sunday, "I am saying this again that I only criticised Sanatan Dharma and called for its abolition. I will keep raising this demand. Some people are making childish claims that I called for genocide. Some others are saying Dravidam should be abolished. Does that mean DMK-ians should also be killed? When PM Modi says 'Congress Mukth Bharat', does that mean Congressmen should be killed?" (ANI)

