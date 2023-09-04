Left Menu

Gabon's military leader is sworn in as head of state after ousting the president last week

Gabons new military leader was sworn in as the head of state on Monday less than a week after ousting the president whose family had ruled the Central African nation for more than five decades.

Gabon's military leader is sworn in as head of state after ousting the president last week
Representative Image
  Country:
  Gabon

Gabon's new military leader was sworn in as the head of state on Monday less than a week after ousting the president whose family had ruled the Central African nation for more than five decades. Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, took the oath in the presidential palace in front of a packed, boisterous room of government officials, military and local leaders in Gabon's capital, Libreville. Oligui is a cousin of the ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba, served as a bodyguard to his late father, and is head of the republican guard, an elite military unit. Speaking to applauds and standing ovations Monday, Oligui said the military had seized power without bloodshed and promised to return power to the people by organizing free, transparent, and credible elections. “With the new government, made up of experienced people, we're going to give everyone a chance to hope,” he said.

