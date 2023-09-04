EC asks T'gana govt to publish HC order on BRS MLA's disqualification in State Gazette

The Election Commission of India on Monday said the Telangana High Court order which declared the election of ruling BRS MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy as void and the defeated candidate D K Aruna, as elected MLA, be published in the next issue of the Telangana State Gazette.

The communication in this regard was sent by the ECI today to the Telangana Chief Secretary, Telangana Legislative Assembly Secretary and Telangana Chief Electoral Officer.

The High Court on August 24 declared the election of Krishna Mohan Reddy, who had won from Gadwal Assembly Constituency in 2018, as void.

The court had allowed the election petition of Aruna, and disqualified Reddy and declared Aruna (Reddy's defeated rival), as elected MLA.

Aruna, had then contested the polls on Congress ticket.

Aruna, who is now with the BJP, had submitted before the High Court stating that Reddy had not disclosed the property owned by him and also the bank account details of his and his spouse in the election affidavit.

