Left Menu

BRS leader K Kavitha writes to 47 parties urging passage of women quota bill in upcoming Parliament session

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-09-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 10:06 IST
BRS leader K Kavitha writes to 47 parties urging passage of women quota bill in upcoming Parliament session
K Kavitha. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BRS leader K Kavitha on Tuesday made an appeal to 47 political parties, including the BJP and Congress, urging them to unite and pass the long-awaited Women's Reservation Bill in the upcoming special session of Parliament.

In a letter addressed to the leaders separately, she called upon them to set aside political differences and prioritise the passage of the Bill saying increased women's representation is not a matter of exclusivity but a means to build a more equitable and balanced political landscape.

Kavitha, who is an MLC in Telangana and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, underscored the pivotal role women play in Indian political discourse and the pressing need for their representation in legislative bodies.

In her letter, she highlighted the proof of concept provided by the 14 lakh women already active in public life, demonstrating their ability to lead and govern effectively.

Kavitha has been a prominent voice in raising the demand for the Women's Reservation Bill.

She sat on a hunger strike earlier in March demanding the tabling and passing of the Bill and has been engaging with political parties and civil society organisations across India to escalate the demand for a legislation on it.

The special Parliament session will be convened from September 18 to 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023