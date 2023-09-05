BRS leader K Kavitha writes to 47 parties urging passage of women quota bill in upcoming Parliament session

BRS leader K Kavitha on Tuesday made an appeal to 47 political parties, including the BJP and Congress, urging them to unite and pass the long-awaited Women's Reservation Bill in the upcoming special session of Parliament.

In a letter addressed to the leaders separately, she called upon them to set aside political differences and prioritise the passage of the Bill saying increased women's representation is not a matter of exclusivity but a means to build a more equitable and balanced political landscape.

Kavitha, who is an MLC in Telangana and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, underscored the pivotal role women play in Indian political discourse and the pressing need for their representation in legislative bodies.

In her letter, she highlighted the proof of concept provided by the 14 lakh women already active in public life, demonstrating their ability to lead and govern effectively.

Kavitha has been a prominent voice in raising the demand for the Women's Reservation Bill.

She sat on a hunger strike earlier in March demanding the tabling and passing of the Bill and has been engaging with political parties and civil society organisations across India to escalate the demand for a legislation on it.

The special Parliament session will be convened from September 18 to 22.

