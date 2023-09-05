Orissa HC gets two new judges

Sibo Sankar Mishra and Ananda Chandra Behera were sworn in as new judges of the Orissa High Court on Tuesday by Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra.

With this, the number of judges in the high court rose to 22, against a sanctioned strength of 33. The number of judges will again come down to 20 after the retirement of Justice Biswanath Rath on Wednesday and the chief justice on October 3.

The Centre on September 2 had notified the appointment of advocate Mishra, and senior judicial officer Behera as judges of the high court. The collegium of the Supreme Court, comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice SK Kaul and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, had recommended their names on August 17.

While Mishra began his career in 1991 and specialises in civil, criminal and service law, Behera served as a judicial officer in different capacities over the years.

Mishra was an advocate-on-record in the Supreme Court, and represented the Odisha government.

