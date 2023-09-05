Congress says Union of States 'under assault' in Modi govt, cites 'President of Bharat' in G20 dinner invite

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the ''Union of States'' is under assault in the Modi government as it claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as ''President of Bharat''.

The party also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of distorting history and dividing the country.

''So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India','' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

''Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States. But now even this Union of States is under assault,'' Ramesh alleged.

The G20 Summit is being held in the national capital from September 9 to 10 under India's presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including US President Joe Biden, are attending the event.

In another post, Ramesh alleged, ''Mr. Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred.'' ''After all, what is the objective of INDIA parties? It is BHARAT Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT Jeetega INDIA!'' said Ramesh, whose party is a constituent of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Ramesh also urged people to remember that it was the BJP that came up with 'India Shining' to which the Congress' response was 'Aam Aadmi ko Kya Mila'.

''Also remember that it was the BJP that came up with Digital India, Start Up India, New India, and so on to which the Congress' response was the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the first anniversary of whose launch is day after tomorrow,'' Ramesh added.

All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal charged that the BJP wants to divide people. ''The BJP's destructive mind can only think of how to divide people. Once again, they are creating a rift between Indians and Bharatiyas. Let's be clear - we are the same! As Article 1 says - India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States. This is petty politics because they are scared of INDIA (alliance). Try what you will, Modi ji. Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA,'' Venugopal said on X.

Congress MP and the party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari, said, ''These people have started hating the word India. But the country is known as India as per our Constitution and they will have to work as per the Constitution.'' Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said while there is no constitutional objection to calling India 'Bharat', he hopes the government will not be so foolish to completely dispense with 'India' which has incalculable brand value.

