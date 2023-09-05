Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan criticises Syria over normalisation -media

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 05-09-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 15:58 IST
Turkey's Erdogan criticises Syria over normalisation -media
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image)
President Tayyip Erdogan said Syria was not taking a positive approach towards normalisation with Turkey, with President Bashar al-Assad watching from afar and not taking a role, Turkish media reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on his plane returning from talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin, Turkey's Erdogan was cited as saying normalisation was possible if there was progress on the fight against terrorism, on the safe and voluntary return of refugees and on the political process.

