Left Menu

Use of Bharat on G20 dinner invite big blow to colonial mindset: U'khand CM Dhami

He also said it was a moment of pride for every Indian.In a departure from tradition, the G20 dinner invite referred to the president as President of Bharat instead of President of India.Another big blow to the colonial mindset... Dhami said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-09-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 21:54 IST
Use of Bharat on G20 dinner invite big blow to colonial mindset: U'khand CM Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday welcomed the use of the word 'Bharat' on a G20 dinner invite, terming it ''another big blow to the colonial mindset''. He also said it was a moment of pride for every Indian.

In a departure from tradition, the G20 dinner invite referred to the president as ''President of Bharat'' instead of ''President of India''.

''Another big blow to the colonial mindset...'' Dhami said in a tweet in Hindi. ''Writing of The President of Bharat on the G20 dinner invite is a moment of pride for every Indian,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023