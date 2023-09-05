Use of Bharat on G20 dinner invite big blow to colonial mindset: U'khand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday welcomed the use of the word 'Bharat' on a G20 dinner invite, terming it ''another big blow to the colonial mindset''. He also said it was a moment of pride for every Indian.

In a departure from tradition, the G20 dinner invite referred to the president as ''President of Bharat'' instead of ''President of India''.

''Another big blow to the colonial mindset...'' Dhami said in a tweet in Hindi. ''Writing of The President of Bharat on the G20 dinner invite is a moment of pride for every Indian,'' he added.

